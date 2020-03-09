Meghan Markle may have shown the world that she may be the alpha when it comes to the couple Sussex. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex has been caught on camera appearing to push Harry out of the way, as he chatted with an award attendee at the Endeavour Fund Awards.

The moment between the Sussexes was captured on video by Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English and posted onto her Twitter account with the caption "some familiar Harry and Meghan PDA'S tonight." It is not clear what Harry was saying to the lady in the footage. As he spoke Meghan put her hand on Harry's back to signal him to move, allowing the duchess the space to move in and shake hands with another guest.

However, fans and Twitter users did not think it was a public display of affection. They pointed out that the gesture was rude. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were making their first public appearance after resigning from "senior" Royal roles earlier.

Meghan and Harry had also announced that they would be leaving the UK, deciding to split their time between the United States and the UK. The Royal couple is currently residing in Canada.

It looks like Meghan Markle can't wait to leave the UK again. It is no secret that Meghan Markle has wanted to carve her own path ever since she joined the Royal Family and her resignation from Royal duties seems like the first step in that direction. "Financial independence" was one of the reasons the Royal couple had decided to resign. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may very well be leaving the UK behind for good. You can check out the video here: