It's been a while since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their "senior" Royal roles. But it looks like the couple Sussex just can't get away from criticism of threat behaviour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are acting like 'spoilt defiant teenagers,' Prince Harry's biographer has claimed.

Meghan 'barely recognises' Harry anymore

Royal biographer Angela Levin has made it clear that she is not a fan of the way Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, officially relinquished their duties on behalf of the Queen - adding that she 'barely recognises' Harry anymore.

'Their choice of priorities smacks more of spoilt defiant teenagers than adults in their mid and late thirties,' she said, speaking to Tatler.

She added that she sees Harry as having turned sour, callous even and is obviously stressed. She said that she barely recognises him and she believes that internally he is tearing himself into shreds about leaving his family, his country and his military connections.

Angela went on to say that she expected the Royal couple to step down from their Royal duties by being 'gracious and dignified.'

However, she said instead, they decided to announce they have quit Commonwealth country Canada in favour of celebrity hot spot Los Angeles, and that Meghan has narrated Disney documentary, Elephants.

Angela sure seems to be taking Meghan and Harry's post-Royal career and social trajectory personally. We agree that the couple Sussex should do more to maintain their public image since they are and always will be a part of the Royal family.

It seems like Meghan Markle may finally be taking tiny steps towards her independence from the shadow of the Royal family. If left to her own devices, she might even make a full-fledged return to Hollywood.