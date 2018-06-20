A Russian woman has been an internet sensation after photos of her cheering Russia football match during the FIFA World Cup 2018 has gone viral. The woman has been called as Russia's most beautiful World Cup fan.

Soon after her photos became viral, Internet users checked social media platforms to find out about her and they were successful in finding out information about her. The blonde beauty has been identified as a Russian porn star, according to RT News.

The viral photos show her in a white crop top with Russia printed on it and holding her country flag during the opening match between the home team and Saudi Arabia. Many Russian outlets, including the state-owned RIA-Novosti news agency, shared her photos calling her the most beautiful World Cup fan.

The woman has been identified as Natalya Nemchinova, who is a porn star and appeared in adult movies under aliases including Natali Nemtchinova, Natalia Andreeva, Delilah G, Danica, Amanda, Asya, and Annabell.

According to adult websites descriptions, she is an "uninhibited, emancipated" model and a star of swinger parties. She has done photo shoots as well and acted in soft and hardcore porn movies since she made her debut in 2016.

However, she looks like an avid football fan as she was spotted supporting her team during Euro 2016.

