Gay porn star Tyler White became the second adult homosexual star to die in this month. Several reports reveal that that he died in his mother's house in Rhode Island.

The actor was a popular face on BrokeStraightBoys.com. Although there isn't a statement from the family about his death, White's friend and a fellow porn star Damien Kyle confirmed the news about his death on Twitter.

He hinted at a possible drug use that may have led to White's death. He wrote, "No matter how hard you try to show someone theres a better life without drugs they dont seem to care...its too hard to kick the habit and for that mindset I lost a really close friend of mine... #TyleWhite #RIP."

Instinct magazine reports Tyler began his career in the porn industry at the age of 21. According to his Twitter account, he describes himself as "gay for pay." Shannon Prewitt, a producer for Broke Straight Boys told AVN, "It's something we're pretty sad about because he was a wonderful person. Some people have true illnesses that they just can't seem to get away from. Unfortunately, it just got the best of him."

The news of Tyler's death comes a few days after another porn star, Dave Slick, was found dead in Chicago. The 26-year-old was in the city attending the Exxxotica Expo convention. The Daily Herald reported that he was found unconscious in a bathroom in Chicago. The police said. They also shared that he was taken to Rush University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

While the cause of his death is unclear, Tony Dimarco, a director for Falcon, mourned his death. "It's heartbreaking to hear the news of the passing of Dave Slick @itsdaveslick It's really hard to process it all. He was a super sweet guy and kind soul. My deepest sympathy's go out to all his friends and family. Gone too soon, you will be greatly missed," he tweeted.