Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that she will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This comes as a shock since it was assumed that the BSP supremo, who never shies away from taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would compete against the BJP and Congress and gain a foothold in Uttar Pradesh.

A war of words has been going on between BSP and BJP over the past few days with Mayawati making fun of PM Modi's #MainBhiChowkidar campaign and BJP going to an all new low by speaking about her physical appearance.

Mayawati had earlier tweeted, "The person who lives life in a royal manner, as against the principle of simple living and high thinking, had portrayed himself as a 'chaiwallah' (tea seller) in the last Lok Sabha elections for votes." She also said, "Now he is declaring himself a chowkidar (watchman) with pomp and show for votes in the elections. The country is really changing!"

In response, Baria's BJP MLA Surendra Singh had said, "She gets a facial every day. The person who herself gets a facial daily is telling our leader that he is 'shaukeen' (vain)."

He added, "Wearing clean clothes is not being 'shaukeen'. Colouring hair at the age of 60 to look young is 'shaukeen'. Her hair has turned grey but she colours it black."