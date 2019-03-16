Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader Danish Ali joined Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Ali joined the BSP in the presence of party's national general secretary Satish Mishra at the BSP office.

"The JD(S) does not have a large organisational structure in Uttar Pradesh. Despite all my efforts, I could not have raised it in my janmabhoomi, my karmabhoomi (my birthplace, my place of duty). The way in which there is a threat to the Constitution today, it has become essential to use our energy with strong leadership," Danish told ANI.

He added that he joined BSP with the permission and the blessings of his former leader, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda.

"I never asked for anything even when I was in JD(S), it was up to HD Deve Gowda ji to decide what work to assign me. I have come here after taking the blessings and permission of Deve Gowda ji. I will work wherever Behen ji assigns me," Danish said.

According to BSP sources, Ali, who was considered as a top leader in former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda party. He is likely to contest from Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh. Danish's move is considered as a shocker since he was considered very close to Deve Gowda and had represented the party in New Delhi for the last two decades.

The BSP which scored a nil in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls is contesting the general elections this time in the state in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal. The BJP-led NDA alliance had won 73 out of 80 seats in the state in 2014.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha election is scheduled from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.