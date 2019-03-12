The former secretary of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Netaram, was raided by the Income Tax (IT) Department on Tuesday over suspected tax evasions amounting to Rs 100 crore.

The IT department is carrying out raids at 12 locations in Delhi and Lucknow.

Netaram, a 1979 batch IAS officer, had held key positions during the BSP chief's tenure as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister from 2007 to 2012. He was the principal secretary in the department of agriculture and also headed the excise, sugarcane, food and civil supplies department during Mayawati's rule. The bureaucrat retired in 2014 as the Director General of the Academy of Administration and Management.

The raids come weeks after the Central Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the role of former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav in an illegal mining case.

