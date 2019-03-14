The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) has officially announced party supremo HD Deve Gowda's grandson and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy's candidature for Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka's Mandya district.

JD(S) leader and Mandya district-in-charge minister CS Puutaraju made the announcement while holding a mega rally at Silver Jubilee Park in Mandya. The campaign was kick-started Deve Gowda.

While addressing the rally, a confident Puttaraju said that Nikhil Kumaraswamy will win the Mandya seat with a record margin. Nikhil's political launch has been confirmed just a day after his cousin, Prajwal Revanna was announced as the candidate from Hassan district.

Top leaders including Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy and JD(S) Karnataka unit president H Vishwanath also took part in the mega rally. The rally is being conducted by JD(S) from Maddur to Mandya to showcase its strength against independent candidate Sumalatha, who is also the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh.

Sumalatha will also continue her election campaigns. The actress will be campaigning from Pandavapura taluk of the district. The former actress seeks to win the upcoming polls based on sympathy votes, which the natives have towards her late husband.