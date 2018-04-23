Smoking marijuana has been known to induce a state of calmness, stress-free peace of mind in people, and now a recent study has finally been able to scientifically establish that the drug can actually reduce stress and anxiety. However, it depends on its chemical component, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and only certain types of weed is capable of doing that.

At the same time, it was also revealed that the long-term effects of smoking marijuana – irrespective of its type or chemical composition – are not always positive. But the said study which was published earlier this month in the Journal of Affective Disorders revealed that marijuana that comes with high concentration levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) were able to cause the largest reductions in symptoms of stress within the participants.

Conductors of the research, that is experts of the Washington State University, USA, also noted: "The non-medical cannabis market is currently dominated by the sales of high THC cannabis products, but these results suggest that CBD is an important component of cannabis and that medical cannabis users should seek out cannabis with CBD levels of 10 percent or higher."

So it's safe to say, with controlled usage – keeping away all prospects of prolonged abuse – marijuana can come in rather handy if one does want to reduce stress and achieve a sense of calmness and peace of mind. Luckily enough, consuming marijuana comes in the form of several varieties.

Of course, smoking is the most common one, but there are also delicious, edible variants of the good old Mary Jane that you could try out today to just lay back and let the calmness kick in.

1. Brownies

We know dessert items comes last in the course of a meal, but pot brownies deserve a special mention for having been the most common, yet faithful form of weed edible over the years. All you have to do is follow your regular brownie-making routine, but in the pan where you spread the batter, just lay out a sheet of cannabis to layer it.

2. Popcorn

The best thing about popcorn is how easy and convenient the snack is. And for all those amateurs in the field of caramel popcorn, you'd be delighted to know that there are ready-made options for cannabis butter and cannabis honey – all of which go into creating the molten layer of caramel for the perfect weed popcorn.

Combine the required amounts of butter, brown sugar, honey, water, and salt together in a saucepan over medium-high heat and just pour it over your popcorn.

3. Stuffed jalapeno popper

As delicious the name sounds, it only gets better because the cream cheese stuffing you can use inside the carved out jalapenos, is available and all readymade for you with cannabis infused in them.

All you have to do is stuff, dip the poppers in milk and roll them in bread crumbs, repeat for a thicker layer and deep fry.

4. Hummus

The prime ingredients for hummus are tahini and chickpeas. So first things first, blend some lemon and tahini together. Then blend the chickpeas, garlic, cumin, and water with some cannabis oil, until the mixture is smooth enough. Voila!

5. Mac-n-cheese

It honestly doesn't get easier than this. Just get yourself some Cannabutter (cannabis infused butter) and add that to your regular mix of mac and cheese. You won't be disappointed!