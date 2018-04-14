Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome is a condition theoretically caused due to heavy, long-term use of marijuana (smoking 20 times a month or more). It is often characterized by vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain.

Symptoms

The symptoms of the syndrome may depend on the phase the person is in. According to a 2011 study, published in the National Institutes of Health, there are three phases of the condition: prodromal, hyperemetic, and recovery phase.

Prodromal phase

It can last for months or years and patients may suffer from early morning In this phase, patients generally have normal eating patterns.

Hyperemetic phase

In this phase, patients vomit profusely, often without warning and may vomit up to five times per hour. Most patients also suffer from mild abdominal pain. In fact, there are also reports of weight loss during their illness period. During this phase, patients usually take numerous hot showers throughout the day.

Recovery phase

This phase can last for days, weeks, or months and is associated with relative wellness and normal eating, bathing patterns, and people start regaining their weight.

Treatment

Treatment involves supportive therapy with fluid resuscitation and anti-emetic medications. According to a recent study, a simple cure for the syndrome is taking hot showers. In a 2017 study, it was found that 97.5 percent of the participants used hot showers to alleviate the symptoms.

Researchers believe that chances are that hot showers can be soothing, comfortable, and a great way to let the muscles relax. In CHS patients, hot showers provide a nearly complete reduction of bodily pain and nausea, but many patients report those symptoms coming back quickly after the shower is over.These are, however, just theories, there's still no proper explanation for why hot water works for CHS patients.