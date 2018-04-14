The world seems to have become obsessed with cannabidiol (CBD) oil, with the oil being touted as a cure-all for chronic pain, depression and insomnia. Social media platforms are flooded with posts about how people are consuming this elixir with their night-time tea, as capsules or inhaling it using vape pens.

However, the fact that CBD is derived from marijuana plants is raising eyebrows. The question arises: Will it get you stoned?

Although CBD is extracted from marijuana plants, it has nothing to do with the cannabinoid chemicals that give users a high. There are more than 80 active cannabinoid chemicals and the main psychoactive cannabinoid is THC.

CBD's interaction with the brain is 100 times weaker than THC's, reported prevention.com.

So is it legal?

The legal status of CBD oil, which is extracted from the resin glands of cannabis (marijuana) buds and flowers, depends on which state you are in. While it is legal in the 29 states in America, states like Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming have CBD-specific laws, according to the website.

CBD oil can actually have some health benefits, according to recent research. Two recent studies published in The New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet say that CBD oil has the potential to treat anxiety and substance abuse disorders, chronic pain and diseases of the central nervous system.

However, CBD oil can have some serious side effects, such as anxiety and depression, psychosis, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, diarrhea and changes in appetite, according to healthline.com. It is also reported that CBD oil interacts with several medications and that users must consult a doctor before using the oil.