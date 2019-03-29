A 31-year-old man was arrested in Jaipur on Thursday for uploading a post on Facebook demanding a 'supari' (contract) to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The accused, Naveen Kumar Yadav, a native of Rewari in Haryana, was currently residing at Triveni Nagar. He was arrested on charges of sedition for uploading an objectionable post on the social media platform.

He had uploaded a post on Facebook seeking a contract to finish off the PM, saying that he had a foolproof plan to execute the crime.

The post uploaded on March 26 read, "Kya koi hai jo mujhe Modi ko marne ki supari de sake, mere pass foolproof plan hai."

During Yadav's interrogation, he told the police that he had been uploading such content against politicians on his Facebook wall for several years, but deleted the post after receiving severe objections from the people.

According to the police, the accused was unhappy with the PM and the central government as he has ideological differences with Narendra Modi. The police also said that he had posted the content from his fake account.

Yadav is a graduate working at a bookshop in Jaipur. His father is a retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer. The family of the accused has been notified about his doings.

He was arrested under sections 124A (sedition), 505B (disturbing public peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).