As the campaign for Lok Sabha elections begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Yesterday, I spoke of A-SAT and they thought I am speaking of sets in a theatre. It is worrying and funny at the same time. In theatre you see sets being shifted... now you tell me, what do you think about someone who does not even know the difference between a theatre set and an A-SAT?"

#WATCH PM: Kuch buddhiman log aise hain, jab kal main A-SAT ki baat karta tha wo confuse ho gaye, samjhe main theatre ke set ki baat kar raha hu. Ab aise buddhiman logon par roye ya hasein, jinko theatre ka set aur antriksh mein Anti-Sattelite mission, A-SAT ka smjh tak nahi hai pic.twitter.com/D0dPbcwBwL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2019