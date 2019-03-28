Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch his party's campaign for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections on Thursday, March 28. The Prime Minister is addressing a public meeting in Meerut which started at 11 am. Next, he will be visiting Rudrapur at 1.15 pm. The third rally will be held in Akhnoor of Jammu and Kashmir at 5 pm.
Honesty vs dynasty in 2019 polls, says PM Modi
Launching a sharp attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 2019 will be a fight between honest and dynast politics.
Help BJP to turn Uttar Pradesh into Uttam Pradesh: PM Modi
Give us your blessing for a second term... give us your blessing to make Uttar Pradesh into Uttam Pradesh, says PM Modi.
PM Modi slams SP-BSP alliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh. "Old enemies are now friends. From '2 ladke' its now 'bua bhatija'. This just shows that for these people there is no bigger target than power," said PM Modi.
Critics mixed up A-SAT with theatre sets: Modi's jibe at Congress
As the campaign for Lok Sabha elections begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Yesterday, I spoke of A-SAT and they thought I am speaking of sets in a theatre. It is worrying and funny at the same time. In theatre you see sets being shifted... now you tell me, what do you think about someone who does not even know the difference between a theatre set and an A-SAT?"
Your chowkidar showed courage to conduct surgical strike: PM Modi
Addressing a rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was this chowkidar's government that had the courage to conduct surgical strikes. "The country should develop, the nation should be secure from enemies," says PM Modi.
PM Modi takes jibe at Congress' NYAY scheme
Taking a swipe at the Congress' NYAY scheme, PM Narendra Modi says, "People who couldn't open bank accounts are now saying that they will directly transfer money to the poor, what will they possibily do?"
LS 2019 polls is dumdaar vs daagdaar, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister said the 2019 Lok Sabha election is the fight between dumdaar BJP and daagdaar opposition.
Nation has made up its mind: PM Modi
PM Modi has begun his address at Meerut, where he is campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections. "The upcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha is a matter of the people's dreams, aspirations and expectations," he says. The Prime Minister also said that the nation has made up its mind on who to elect. He said that whoever has a doubt can look at the crowd in Meerut.
Modi has taken India to new heights, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Addressing a rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Prime Minister has taken India to new heights. Adityanath was accompanied by PM Mopdi in Meerut. Meerut, is among the seven constituencies in UP that will head for voting in the first phase on April 11.
PM Modi to address rallies in 3 states today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the BJP's election campaign on Thursday. He tweeted asking the citizens to watch his rallies live.
