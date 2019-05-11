A 38-year-old man was beaten to death at a movie theatre in Bengaluru over a fight over Rs 10 parking fee on Thursday. Bharanidharan was murdered at the parking space of Lavanya movie theatre at St Johns Road by the cash collectors of the lot at around 4.30 pm.

The victim was an employee at a tile store and had come to watch Tamil movie Kanchana 3 on his two-wheeler. He quickly charged inside the cinema hall without paying the parking fee as he was already late for the movie. While seeing this, Selvaraj, the parking fee collector, demanded the fee from Bharanidharan, which he refused to give.

The scene, however, changed after Bharanidharan refused to pay the parking fee and became aggressive towards Selvaraj by attacking him with his bike keys. They both then got into a physical fight. Selvaraj along with his friend Shekhar, who is also an employee of the movie theatre, assaulted Bharanidharan. They even attacked him inside the theatre.

The victim suffered grave injuries to his chest and head and passed out quickly after the brawl. He was shifted to Bowring Hospital by the local police after someone alerted about the fight at the theatre.

However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital. The Bengaluru City Police arrested Selvaraj from the crime scene.

According to reports, the police arrested Shekhar on Friday after tracking his call records. Both of them have been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).