Superstar Mahesh Babu has seen Avengers: Endgame and shared his review on his Twitter account. He chose the superhero film as his first film at his multiplex - AMB Cinemas.

AMB Cinemas, which is located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, is one of the most popular superflexes in the city. It is the acronym for Asian Mahesh Babu Cinemas. This seven-screen superplex was inaugurated in December 2018. Many celebs, including Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind, have watched movies and were spellbound over the experience of watching a film at this cinema hall.

Nearly six months passed after the launch of AMB Cinemas, but Mahesh Babu had not watched a film there. Probably, he was waiting for the release of the right kind of film to experience the features of his cinema hall. The superstar recently watched Avengers: Endgame there.

Mahesh Babu later took to Twitter to share his experience of watching Avengers: Endgame. He shared his photo with the staff of AMB Cinemas and tweeted, "My first at @amb_cinemas ...#AvengersEndgame￼!! Loved the film and the experience ..Thankyou team AMB... You guys rock!!!￼￼￼￼￼￼"

Interestingly, Madame Tussaud in Singapore had recently unveiled the statue of Mahesh Babu. Later, the wax idol was brought to Hyderabad and kept at his multiplex for a day for his fans. This happened for the first time in the history of Madame Tussaud. Hence, there was a lot buzz about it in the media.