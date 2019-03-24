Here is good news for all the fans of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, whose wax statue will be brought from Madame Tussauds, Singapore to be placed in AMB Cinemas, Hyderabad on Monday.

Mahesh Babu fans were are extremely delighted with the announcement about his wax idol to be placed in Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Another exciting news for them is that the statue will fly all the way from Singapore and will be placed in his AMB Cinemas on March 25 for a day.

This is the first time Madame Tussauds is organising a prestigious event outside Singapore and the wax statue of Mahesh Babu will be flown back to Museum after the event. Such events have restricted visit for fans and outsiders as they are filled with stars and VIPs. But this time, it is going to be a pure press-fans event and the regional, national and international press has been invited for the grand launch.

Soon after the big announcement, the organisers received thousands of messages from Mahesh Babu's fans through social media if they can join and be a part of the lavish event. A set of special and skilled fans are selected by Mahesh Babu's team and Madame Tussauds through sketching and other contests.

The special set of selected fans came out with the best artwork of Mahesh Babu that looks like the wax idol. After he unveils his wax idol, all these superstar fans will get an opportunity to take selfies with the wax idol till 6 pm in AMB Cinemas. The event will be telecasted live across all the platforms (television and web).

It is going to be one of the biggest events of superstar Mahesh Babu on March 25 and his fans across the nation and abroad will get a chance to have the glimpse of his wax statue.

Mahesh Babu has piqued the interests of the audience for his upcoming movie Maharshi, which marks the 25 films of his career. After the remarkable performance as Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, he slips into the character of a charming college boy in his next film. The first look and teaser were released on his birthday and they received an exceptional response from the masses.

Mahesh Babu's fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally and the actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film. He has already carved a niche for himself in India. His films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, but also in Punjab.