Vamsi Paidipally's Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu has landed in problem after a light man died while erecting a set in Annapurna Studios and his co-works held a protest against the producer demanding compensation.

The shooting of Maharshi will take place at a specially-erected set in Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. A worker named Krishna Rao, who reside in Krishna Nagar, got electrocuted and died while erecting the set. He was said to be busy cutting the wood with the machine when the accident happened.

Sources claim that Krishna Rao lost conscience when he got electrocuted. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, but the doctor declared him dead. His co-workers, who were upset with his death, was reportedly protested against the makers, demanding compensation to his bereaved family. A case has been registered and the investigation has been started.

Krishna Rao had reportedly been working on the erection of sets for quite some time and he was part of several films. Not much is known about his family members. It should be seen whether Mahesh Babu, who is known for his generous nature, will come forward to support his bereaved family.

Maharshi is a big budget movie, which is jointly produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri under their banners of Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. The co-works of Krishna Rao hope that the big shots will standby his family, by giving compensation.

However, Maharshi, which is written by Vamsi Paidipally, is about three friends, played by Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. The movie is progressing at the brisk pace, is now on the verge of completion. The makers recently announced that it is slated to hit the theatres on May 9.