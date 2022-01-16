Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor has been busy with the filming of his new movie CBI 5 for the past few days, and it was around a couple of days back that he developed mild symptoms. Upon taking the RT-PCR test, it has been confirmed that the actor got infected with Covid infection.

Mammootty's health condition unknown

According to the latest updates, the shooting of CBI 5 has been suspended for two weeks. Credible sources to the movie revealed that the shooting will be resumed after two or three weeks.

The health condition of Mammootty is still unknown. However, close sources to the actor reveal that he is perfectly fine, and has some mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, fans of Mammootty are now wishing him a speedy recovery.

"A break from tight schedule. Mammookka is alright. He will soon recover. Let him take some rest now," wrote Sajith Kumar, a fan of Mammootty on his social media handle.

CBI 5: All you need to know

CBI 5 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The fifth installment in the CBI franchise, CBI 5 will once again portray Mammootty as Sethuramayyar, a clever investigation officer.

CBI 5 is directed by K Madhu, and the script is penned by SN Swamy. According to reports, CBI 5 will revolve around the concept of basket killing, a concept Mollywood audiences have never witnessed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.