The wait is finally over, and post the coronavirus outbreak, a big-budget Malayalam movie has hit the theaters in Kerala. Mammootty's The Priest had its grand release in Kerala on March 11, 2021, and it is receiving unanimously positive reviews from all corners. Directed by Jofin T Chacko, The Priest narrates the story of father Benedict (Mammootty) who is unveiling the mysteries surrounding a murder.

The Priest: An engaging ride

The Priest is a movie that can be considered a horror-crime-fantasy thriller. The film has adequate scary moments, thrilling sequences, and mindblowing visuals that could give Goosebumps to the audience. Director Jofin T Chacko has made sure that the audience will be sitting at the edge of their theater seats from the very first shot.

The movie puts forward a very interesting theme regarding souls. In The Priest, the director tries to say that a soul will not leave the material world without fulfilling its intentions. It will be hard to narrate the complete storyline in this review as it may contain spoilers.

Mammootty excels as father Benedict

Mammootty is such a brilliant actor who can portray any kind of role with perfection on screen. In The Priest, Mammootty has brilliantly portrayed the role of father Benedict. His mannerisms and smile gave a mysterious mood to the film, and he deserves a big applause for giving his dates to a debutant director like Jofin T Chacko.

Manju Warrier was also excellent in this movie, but there is only one combination scene that featured the lady superstar with Mammootty.

The major highlight of The Priest is its captivating background music composed by Rahul Raj. The score composed by Rahul Raj has played a crucial role in elevating the overall mood of the film. Akhil George, as a cinematographer succeeded in capturing some stunning visuals.

Final Verdict: Magical visuals, Mammootty's performance, and uncompromising cinematic language. The Priest is one of the best horror-crime thrillers ever made in Mollywood.