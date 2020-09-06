Mammootty, the megastar of Indian cinema will be celebrating his 70th birthday on September 07. Prior to that, Linto Kurian, a young editor has uploaded his special birthday mashup on his YouTube channel. The video uploaded by Linto has already gone viral on the internet, and within one hour, the mashup clip has garnered more than 50,000 views.

Mammootty: The face of Indian cinema

Linto Kurian has crafted the mashup video in a very intriguing manner. The clip is loaded with several iconic scenes from various movies of Mammootty, and these sequences are crafted in such a way that we will understand how meticulously an editor can make an inspiring mashup clip.

The video also contains several speech fragments by iconic personalities in Indian cinema like Kamal Haasan, Salmaan Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. In these speech parts, they can be seen telling why Mammootty is considered one of the bests in the Indian film industry.

After watching the video, Mammootty himself informed Linto that he is pretty much impressed with the clip.

"I don't know what to tell about Mammootty sir. I am an ardent fan of him. I have actually edited the second teaser of Shylock, it was actually a Tamil teaser. During that time, I met Mammookka, and we talked for ten minutes. It was those moments that I will cherish throughout my life," said an excited Linto to IBT India.

This is not the first time that Linto is making birthday mashups for Indian superstars. Previously, he has made birthday mashup videos for Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Rajinikanth, Vijay and Suriya. Out of these videos, the birthday mashups for Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi crossed one million views on YouTube.

Mammootty awaiting the release of One

In the meantime, Mammootty is currently awaiting the release of One which is being directed by Santhosh Viswanathan. The film will feature Mammootty in the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the Kerala chief minister. According to close sources to the movie, the role of Mammootty in the movie will share similarities with the character traits of Pinarayi Vijayan, the reigning Kerala chief minister.

The film was originally scheduled for its theatrical release in March, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers have indefinitely postponed its theatrical premiere. It is still unclear whether the makers will opt for an OTT release for this movie.