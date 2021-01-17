After ten months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, theaters in Kerala have opened, and Tamil film Master is running successfully in all major centers across the states. As people started coming back to movie halls, several Mollywood movies are gearing up for their theatrical releases.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five anticipated Mollywood movies that are slated for their theatrical release in the coming weeks.

Cold Case

The shooting of Cold Case started around two months back, and after the completion of the filming in a quick time, the makers are now busy with the movie's post-production works. Prithviraj Sukumaran has played the lead role in this movie. Recent stills from the movie's sets indicate that the young Superstar will be seen in the role of a dashing police officer in this flick.

The Priest

The Priest is directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko, and it stars Mollywood megastar Mammootty in the lead role. The film also marks the first-ever on-screen union of Mammootty and Manju Warrier. The Priest is expected to be a supernatural horror thriller, and it will apparently portray Mammootty in the role of an exorcist. The film is expected to hit the screens on February 04, 2021.

Vellam

Vellam marks the reunion of Jayasurya and Prajesh Sen after 'Captain'. In the film, Jyasurya will be seen playing the role of an alcoholic family man. The trailer of the film was released recently, and it received positive responses from all corners. Vellam is scheduled to release on January 22, 2021.

Love

Khalid Rahman's Love is another film that is gearing up for its release in the coming weeks. The film stars Shine Tom Chacko, and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles. Love is a thriller set in the backdrop of an apartment.

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

The most anticipated Mollywood movie of the year Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan is expected to hit the screens on March 26. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role, while the supporting star cast includes, Manju Warrier, Suneil Shetty, Prabhu Ganeshan, Arjun Sarja, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Pranav Mohanlal. Touted to be the most expensive Mollywood film of all time, the film will be released in a record number of theaters.