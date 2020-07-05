The Kerala Government, on July 4, issued new coronavirus guidelines that should be abided in the next one year, until authorities revoke these rules. As per these new guidelines, only 50 people can assemble for marriages, while 20 can attend funeral ceremonies. People who spit in public will face strict legal consequences, and the introduction of these guidelines clearly indicate that theaters in the state where hundreds of people gather will not open soon.

The OTT release dilemma

It was on July 3, that Sufiyum Sujathayum, the first-ever direct to OTT release movie in Mollywood had its premiere in Amazon Prime. The recent developments in Mollywood strongly hint at the fact that producers will rely on online streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime to stay on the safer side.

Even though theater owners are adamantly opposing direct OTT releases, the current situation in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic is compelling many producers to think about releasing their movies online rather than waiting for reopening of theaters. These producers also believe that audiences will be hesitant to visit theaters even if the state partially succeeds in containing the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Big-budget movies to be released via OTT?

It has been recently reported that the filming of Drishyam 2, a sequel to Mohanlal's all-time blockbuster Drishyam will begin on August 05. Close sources to have revealed that the filming will be carried out by abiding all social distancing rules.

If everything goes well, the filming and post-production works of Drishyam 2 will be wrapped up within three to four months. After the shooting of the movie, makers may analyze the situations, and they may even release this Mohanlal starter via OTT platforms, as this film is being made with a moderate budget.

A huge dilemma is looming around the release of Suresh Gopi's much-anticipated movie Kaaval too. The shooting of this Nithin Renji Panicker directorial is almost completed, and according to updates, the makers have to shoot some crucial action sequences for this film. The teaser of Kaaval was released recently, and it literally succeeded in impressing audiences and critics.

It is still unclear whether Nithin and his crew will release the movie online if theaters in the state continue to remain shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic scare.