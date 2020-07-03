After days of anxious wait, the first direct OTT release in Mollywood, 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles got its online premiere at 12.00 AM on July 03 in Amazon Prime. Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, the film narrated the story of Sujatha, a mute girl who falls in love with Sufi, a young Muslim man who is a master in all kinds of art forms.

A usual love story elevated by music

The film's one-line story is cliched, and we have seen similar storylines an umpteen number of times in the past where a rich Hindu girl falls in love with a Muslim man. However, what makes Sufiyum Sujathayum different is its scintillating music composed by M Jayachandran that plays a crucial role in elevating the overall mood of the movie.

Sufiyum Sujathayum begins in a very interesting note where Sufi, an unknown man reaches a mosque and dies to cardiac arrest during the time of Subah Namaz. The flash back story of Sufi soon starts unfolding and we are being introduced to the character of Sujatha, a mute girl who has lots of artistic talents. Soon, Sujatha falls in love with Sufi, but her family wants her to get married to Dr Rajeevan. Finally, Rajeevan and Sujatha gets married, and they go to Dubai.

After hearing the death news of Sufi, Rajeevan, and Sujatha come back to Kerala to attend the cremation ceremony. However, during this trip, the passport of Rajeevan gets missing, and this forms the major crux of the movie.

The movie is rich in its visuals, and we can see something special in each frame captured by Anu Moothedath. As mentioned earlier, M Jayachandran's music is magical, and the background score 'Roohe' is simply awesome.

Terrific performance from lead actors

Sufiyum Sujathayum solely belongs to Aditi Rao Hydari. Even though Aditi does not have any single dialogue in this movie, she captured everyone's heart with her eyes and adorable mannerisms. Dev Mohan who played the role of Sufi did a decent job. Jayasurya did his character with finesse, and it was a sheer treat to watch the actor doing such a complex role with ease on screen.

Naranipuzha Shanavas has succeeded in giving an intense love story through Sufiyum Sujatha, but a tighter screenplay could have made the movie a more engaging watch.

Final Verdict: Sufiyum Sujathayum is a magical musical entertainer that is blessed with the spectacular performance of Aditi Rao Hydari.