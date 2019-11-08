In the recent times, it has been very much important for actors and actresses to maintain 'airport looks'. Sometimes it is for themselves, in order to make a fashion statement, and rest of the times, it is to make sure that they aren't judged by their fans. Could be post gym session, event or outside a restaurant, they want to look the best when they get snapped by the media. But not every actor/ actress might be interested to flaunt these looks at the airport especially. One of such actresses is Padmaavat star Aditi Rao Hydari.

Say yes to 'comfortable wear'

Aditi, in an interview she has given to a leading news portal, said, "I don't think about those things too seriously. I would rather find something comfortable for me to travel and wear it. When it comes to makeup, I don't necessarily wear it when I don't have to. I'm quite comfortable in my own skin. What I do is take good care of my skin, sleep, eat well and stay happy."

Break the rules

It is undeniable that celebrities have to face a perfect look even off-camera, but the entire world keeps looking at them. When asked whether she follows these rules, Aditi said that these aren't rules at all. "We don't have to follow what everyone else is following. I prefer keeping my style subtle when I am not shooting. It is always the view of people on social media who react extremely and I don't take such things to heart," added the Antariksham star.

On the work front...

Aditi is nowadays pretty much busy with back to back in various languages. She is awaiting the release of her upcoming films Psycho, V, Dhanush's next and The Girl on The Train. Also, she has Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan in her kitty and this film marks her third collaboration with the ace director.