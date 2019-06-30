Mohanlal, the complete actor of Indian cinema, recently gave a special gift to young Mollywood star Jayasurya. The gift is nothing but Mohanlal's drawing of a kitten, and this piece of artwork is now the talking topic of the M-town.

After receiving the gift from Mohanlal, Jayasurya shared it in his official Facebook page, and captioned it, "From the legend." The picture shared by Jayasurya has already gone viral, and as of now, it has racked up more than 19,000 likes and 573 shares on Facebook.

After watching the picture, social media users have started lauding Mohanlal and Jayasurya for their simplicity. Some people also praised Mohanlal's drawing capability and his impeccably stylish handwriting.

However, a section of social media users sarcastically commented that this was that old drawing which Mohanlal drew during the time of AMMA's press conference that addressed Dileep's involvement in the actress abduction case.

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming bilingual movie 'Kaappaan' directed by KV Anand. This movie has Suriya in the lead role, and he will be playing the role of a special protection guard (SPG) commando. Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of the Indian prime minister in this film.

The teaser of Kaappaan was released recently, and it received unanimously positive reviews from all corners. The film is expected to hit the theatres in August 2019.

In the meantime, Mohanlal's 'Ittimany: Made in China' is also gearing up with its theatrical release. The post-production works of the movie are now progressing steadily, and the makers are planning to release it during Onam 2019.

On the other hand, Jayasurya will be next seen in the movie 'Turbo Peter' which is being directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. More details regarding the shooting updates of the movie will be unveiled in the coming days.