Mohanlal, popularly known as the Complete Actor among his fans, is now enjoying the success of his latest movie 'Lucifer'. Until now, the film has collected more than Rs 210 crore at the box-office, and thus it has emerged as the biggest Mollywood blockbuster of all times. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is special for many reasons, and one among them is the scintillating 'Kadavule Pole' song composed by Deepak Dev.

In 'Lucifer', the song is placed during a fight sequence, and Mohanlal's performance in these scenes played a crucial role in elevating the mood of the film. Now, a fight mashup video of Mohanlal has surfaced online, and this two-minute edited clip with 'Kadavule Pole' song in the background is capable of proving why Mohanlal is the biggest Superstar in Mollywood.

The song is edited by a YouTube user named Linto Kurian, and it portrays various fight scenes of Mohanlal from movies that span from the beginning of his career. The clip begins with Mohanlal's iconic street fight scene with Siddique in the movie 'Raavanaprabhu'. Later, the uploader has edited and inserted high-voltage action scenes from various films like 'Naran', 'Sphadikam', 'Odiyan', 'Aaram Thampuran', 'Ali Bhai', 'Narasimham', 'Shikkar' and 'Lucifer'.

One of the major attractions of this video clip is its slick editing. The editing seems so professional in nature and the uploader deserves a special round of applause for this effort. The video has already gone viral on YouTube, and it has already racked up more than 1,36,200 views.

Mohanlal is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Ittimani: Made in China', which is being directed by duo directors Jibi and Joju. The film is touted to be a comedy entertainer, and Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of a Christian character based in Thrissur. The film is expected to hit the screens on Onam, and it will lock horns with Mammootty's 'Ganagandharvan' at the box-office.