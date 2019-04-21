Prithviraj Sukumaran, the young hunk of Mollywood, made his dream directorial debut with the movie 'Lucifer' that hit the theatres on March 28. The film which starred Complete Actor Mohanlal in the lead role has already grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide, and thus it has emerged as the fastest Mollywood movie to achieve this feat. In its glorious theatrical run, 'Lucifer' has shattered many box office records, and the latest one being the biggest Mollywood grosser in Tamil Nadu.

Until the release of 'Lucifer', it was Nivin Pauly's 'Premam' that decorated the record for the biggest Mollywood grosser in Tamil Nadu. In its theatrical run which spanned for more than 200 days, this Malayalam movie collected more than Rs 2 crore from Tamil Nadu. However, 'Lucifer' has shattered this record within 24 days of its release.

Due to immense pre-release hype, 'Lucifer' was opened with record figures in almost all release centres. In its opening day, the film collected Rs 6.7 crore from Kerala box-office alone, and thus it emerged as the second biggest opener, standing next to 'Odiyan' that grossed more than Rs 7.2 crore. At the end of the opening weekend, the film grossed Rs 17.50 crore from Kerala alone, while the worldwide figure was a whopping Rs 44 crore.

The demand for tickets and current booking trends indicate that the film will soon enter the elite Rs 200 crore club in the coming days. In this course, 'Lucifer' may also shatter the records of all time Mollywood blockbuster 'Pulimurugan' that had collected more than Rs 160 crore worldwide.

In the meantime, several Mohanlal fans are requesting the makers of 'Lucifer' to start the production of a sequel to this movie. In a recent interaction with International Business Times, India, Murali Gopy, the screenwriter of 'Lucifer' had also revealed that 'Lucifer' is such a film which has all the potential to emerge as a franchise.

"Lucifer is definitely designed as a franchise, and it is very evident from its structure and progression that it is one. I will abstain myself here from giving you any further leads," said Murali Gopy.

'Lucifer' is a high voltage political thriller that narrates the story of Stephen Nedumpally (Mohanlal), a dual faced politician from South Kerala. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Kalabhavan Shajon, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh and Saniya in other prominent roles.