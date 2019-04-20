Mohanlal, the Complete Actor of Indian cinema is currently enjoying the success of his latest release 'Lucifer' that hit the theatres all across the world on March 28, 2019. The film which was released in a record number of theatres racked up positive reviews from its opening day, and it has already emerged as a blockbuster at the box-office. Now, makers of 'Lucifer' have revealed that the film has grossed more than Rs 150 crores worldwide, and thus it has emerged as the second biggest hit in Mollywood history, next to 'Pulimurugan' that collected Rs 160 crores.

Current demand for tickets indicates that 'Lucifer' will shatter the records of 'Pulimurugan' within another six or seven days. Most of the theatres in Kerala are witnessing an average attendance of 60 percent even after 20 days of its theatrical release, and if this trend continues, 'Lucifer' may even cross the 200 crore club.

However, the release of Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja' has caused a slight dip in Lucifer's box-office collection in the past week. 'Madhura Raja' which is an in and out commercial entertainer is directed by Vyshakh, and it has also succeeded in impressing audiences and critics alike. Considering the comic factor, families, especially in north Kerala are apparently preferring 'Madhura Raja' over 'Lucifer', and this is one of the major factors which may negatively affect the film's collection in the coming days.

'Lucifer' marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film narrated the story of Stephen Nedumpally, a daredevil politician based in south Kerala. Stephen Nedumpally has two faces, and he has a mysterious past overseas as Abram Qureshi, an alleged member of Illuminati. The story of this movie mainly showcased the games which happen in political powerhouses, both national and International.

Apart from Mohanlal, 'Lucifer' also stars Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajon and Baiju Santhosh in other prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.