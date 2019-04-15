Vyshakh's 'Madhura Raja' that featured Mammootty in the lead role hit the theatres all across the globe last week is slowly emerging as a safe bet for the producer. At the end of the opening weekend, the film has collected more than Rs 11 crores from Kerala box-office alone, and it indicates that the film is already on its way to become a Superhit.

Even though 'Madhura Raja' received mixed reviews from critics, family audiences have apparently embraced the movie, and being the vacation season, the film is expected to create magic at the box-office. If the film succeeds in getting a long run, the film may emerge as the first Mammootty movie to cross the 50 crore mark.

It should be noted that makers of the movie 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' had previously claimed that the film is the biggest second grosser next to 'Pulimurgan'. However, the producer who made this claim was brutally trolled by social media users and criticized him for bolstering the collection figure of a movie which failed to run at least 50 days in most of the release centres.

Makers of 'Madhura Raja' claim that the film grossed Rs 4.2 crores from Kerala box-office alone in its opening day. But a Facebook page named 'Kerala Producers' dismissed these claims and they revealed that the actual collection of 'Madhura Raja' on its opening day is just Rs 2.97 crore.

Even though no official information is available yet, trade analysts reveal that 'Madhura Raja' has collected Rs 4 crores and 3.9 crores respectively on Saturday and Sunday. Trade analysts also claim that the chances of 'Madhura Raja' breaking the collection records of 'Pulimurugan' and 'Lucifer' are pretty less. 'Lucifer' had collected more than Rs 17.50 crores from Kerala alone in its opening weekend, while 'Pulimurgan' had grossed a lifetime collection of Rs 160 crores worldwide.

In 'Madhura Raja', Mammootty plays the role of Raja, a super cool don who fights against the evil in society. Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Anusree, Mahima Nambiar, Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Salim Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, and Nedumudi Venu in other prominent roles.