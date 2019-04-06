Mohanlal's recent release 'Lucifer' is quickly emerging as a benchmark for box-office success in Mollywood, and as per the latest updates, the film has collected more than Rs 91 crores worldwide. If it goes like this, the film may soon break the collection records set by 'Pulimurugan' couple of years back, and may even cross the 200 crore mark, thus becoming the first Malayalam movie to achieve this feat.

Even after 9 days of its release, 'Lucifer' is still the hottest debating point among social media users. As the climax of this movie ended in an open note, social media users are urging Prithviraj Sukumaran to make a sequel to the movie featuring the mysterious past of Stephen Nedumpally (Mohanlal).

In the meantime, in an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Lucifer's screenwriter Murali Gopy had revealed that this movie had all the potential to emerge as a franchise.

"Lucifer is definitely designed as a franchise, and it is very evident from its structure and progression that it is one. I will abstain myself here from giving you any further leads," said Murali Gopy.

Until now, the dream box-office run of 'Lucifer' was quite smooth, as there were no big releases to lock horns with Prithviraj directorial. However, things will not be the same from now, as Nadirshah's multi-star movie 'Mera Naam Shaji' has reached the theaters on April 05. Even though the film is receiving mixed to negative reviews from all corners, it may even pose a threat to the Mohanlal starrer's box-office collection, as Nadirshah's movie used to attract family audiences due to its unique comic elements.

Yesterday, makers of 'Madhura Raja' released a new trailer of the movie, and it is now receiving unanimously positive reviews from audiences and critics. The release of this mega-budget Mammootty movie on April 12 will elevate the heat of box-office war in Mollywood, and it is quite difficult to predict the Vishu winner at this point of time.

Vyshakh who has previously made the industry hit 'Pulimurugan' with Mohanlal is the director of 'Madhura Raja'. Apart from Mammootty, the film also features Tamil actor Jai, Anusree, Siddique, Salim Kumar, Anusree, Shamna Kasim, Nedumudi Venu and Vijayaraghavan in other prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Nelson Ipe in the banner of Nelson Ipe Cinemas.