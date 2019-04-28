Mohanlal, the complete actor in Indian cinema, is now enjoying the mammoth success of his latest release 'Lucifer'. As per latest updates, the film has already collected more than Rs 165 crores, and it may soon enter the elite 200 crore club in the coming days. It should be noted that young Superstar of Mollywood Prithviraj Sukumaran has directed 'Lucifer', and now, it has been confirmed that Mohanlal is also making his directorial debut in the near future.

Recently, Mohanlal himself revealed that the movie which he is going to direct has been named 'Barroz', and it will portray a story based in the backdrop of Portugal. It should be noted that Mohanlal has finally stepped into the shoes of a director after working as an actor for nearly four decades.

Close sources to the movie reveal that 'Barroz' will the most expensive Malayalam movie ever made, and it will be completely shot in 3D.

The story of 'Barroz' is written by Jijo Punnoose, the Malayalam filmmaker who directed 'My Dear Kuttichathan', the first Indian film to be made in 3D. It was during a few months back that Jijo initially shared the storyline of 'Barroz' to Mohanlal. The Superstar became very much impressed with the story of 'Barroz', and he soon expressed his wish to direct this movie.

'Barroz' will feature the story of a man who is determined to safeguard the treasures of Vasco D'Gama. Apart from being the director, Mohanlal himself will play the lead role in this movie. The film will also star several Bollywood and Hollywood actors in other prominent roles.

This upcoming movie is being bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The shooting of 'Barroz' is expected to begin in October 2019.

Mohanlal has recently completed the shooting of his period drama 'Kunjali Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' directed by Priyadarshan. The actor is now all set to join the sets of 'Ittimani Made in China' which is being directed by debutant filmmakers Jibi and Jobu.