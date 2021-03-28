Mammotty, the megastar of Mollywood is known for his obsession with gadgets, and over the course of years, he has bought several expensive smartphones, watches, and cameras. And now, a series of images taken by Mammootty has now gone viral on online spaces. Mammootty captured these images during the filming of The Priest, and the model in these images is none other than lady Superstar Manju Warrier.

Manju Warrier shares her excitement

Manju Warrier herself posted these images on her Facebook page and thanked the megastar for capturing her images through his lenses.

"Photographed by none other than Malayalam Cinema's Ace Photographer MAMMOOKKA!!! This is TREASURE!!!! Thank you Mammookka!" wrote Manju on her Facebook page.

The images shared by Manju Warrier have already gone viral, and it has racked more than 42,000 likes within two hours.

The Priest running successfully in theaters

Manju Warrier and Mammootty are currently enjoying the success of their latest movie 'The Priest' directed by Jofin T Chacko. Even though Mammootty and Manju Warrier are veterans in Mollywood, the duo has not shared screen space before, and The Priest marked an end to it. Even though Mammootty and Manju appear only in one scene in the film, their on-screen chemistry during these limited moments succeeded in impressing audiences and critics.

The Priest, upon its release, received positive reviews from all corners, and amid the coronavirus scare, the film is getting decent collections from Kerala.

Manju Warrier is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' which features Mohanlal in the lead role. Expectations surrounding the film are sky high as it recently won the 67th National film award in the best film category. Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham also stars Suneil Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in other prominent roles.