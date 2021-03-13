Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Mollywood is widely considered one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry; all credit goes to her natural acting and impeccable screen presence. According to reports, Manju Warrier will be soon making her Bollywood debut with a film that will have R Madhavan in the lead role. The film has been tentatively titled Ameriki Pandit, and it will be directed by debutant Kalpesh.

Bollywood to witness Manju Warrier magic

Most of the Bollywood movies in recent days try to portray heroines as a masala ingredient, and most of the lady leads in B-Town are surviving in the industry with their ample skin shows in song sequences. Even though there are exceptions like Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan, most of the Bollywood heroines are following that cliched path formulated in the late 80 and 90s.

When it comes to Manju Warrier, she is known for her realistic roles on screen, and until now, she has not acted in any movies that demand skin show. In 2019, Manju Warrier made her Kollywood debut with the movie Asuran, and in that film, the actress put up a high-voltage performance, and in some scenes, she literally overpowered Dhanush, one of the finest actors in the industry.

As Manju Warrier is entering Bollywood, audiences are expecting a similar output, as she has the capability to portray any kind of roles with perfection on screen. Close sources to Ameriki Pandit claim that Manju's role has equal importance as Madhavan, and her fans will witness mesmerizing onscreen chemistry between these two star performers.

Manju Warrier enjoying the success of The Priest

Manju Warrier is currently enjoying the success of her new movie The Priest which was released on March 11, 2021. The film which stars Mammootty in the lead role is receiving unanimously positive reviews from all corners, and audiences are praising the megastar and Manju Warrier for their scintillating performance.