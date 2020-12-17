It was around a few days back that Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Mollywood shared a video of her dancing for the song Kim Kim from her upcoming film 'Jack and Jill' directed by Santhosh Shivan. The video uploaded by Manju Warrier soon went viral, and the audience praised her for those graceful steps she played.

Kim Kim gets Kenyan love

And now, Manju Warrier has shared a video on Facebook that shows a group of Kenyan kids dancing with the song 'Kim Kim'. The dance steps played by these kids seem so adorable, and Manju thanked them for their love on her post.

"Kim Kim gets some Kenyan love! Thank you Shery Yohannan for this sweet gesture!" Manju posted on her Facebook page.

As the Kenyan video went viral, some people asked Manju whether these Kenyan kids were dancing originally for her song or was that an edited clip. Manju soon clarified, and she made it clear that the Kenyan kids were originally shaking their legs with the Kim Kim song from her upcoming film.

"We thought so too in the beginning. We cross-checked. It's not. It's our own Kim Kim! Thank you Pradeep," said Manju.

Jack and Jill: Expectation goes sky high

Manju Warrier's Jack and Jill is one of the most anticipated movies in Mollywood, as it marks the union of the versatile actress with legendary cinematographer Santhosh Shivan. Apart from Manju Warrier, this film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Soubin Shahir, Esther Anil, Indrans, Basil Joseph, and Nedumudi Venu in other prominent roles.

The film was supposed to have its theatrical release in August 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers indefinitely postponed its theatrical release. An official confirmation regarding the new release date of the film is expected to be made soon.

Another movie of Manju Warrier which is gearing up for release is Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham that features Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan.