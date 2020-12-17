Veteran actress Urvashi is now enjoying the success of her latest movies 'Soorarai Pottru' and 'Mookkuthi Amman'. In both these films, Urvashi did a tremendous job, and her performance received positive acclaim from all corners. As Urvashi continued delivering splendid performances in her movies, audiences started calling her the ultimate lady superstar of the south, and some of them even compared her with the versatility of Mohanlal.

Urvashi talks about Mohanlal and Superstar title

In a recent interview with Mathrubhumi, Urvashi talked about her recent superstar status, and also shared her thoughts on comparing her with Complete Actor Mohanlal.

"I believe this superstar title will not last long. So, I would like to be popular as a better actress. There is no need to compare me with Mollywood superstar Mohanlal," said Urvashi.

Urvashi also made it clear that the superstar title could act as a burden in the long run.

"I am not bothered about my image. I only accept roles in which I can perform well. I think the superstar title will be a burden in the future if audiences find me no more eligible for the title. Lalettan is a great actor, and I don't think audiences should compare us," added Urvashi.

Urvashi supports AMMA

During the interview, Urvashi also talked about the recently formed Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) aimed at promoting the wellbeing of female artists in the industry. Urvashi revealed that no one from WCC has contacted her yet, and she made it clear that no moves that could tarnish the image of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) should be promoted.

"I have only heard about WCC. Nobody from WCC ever contacted me. An association to protect the rights of women is a good thing. But I am not interested in the moves to tarnish the image of AMMA which is engaged in many good activities," said Urvashi.