The sequel to Mohanlal's blockbuster movie Drishyam has hit the floors on Monday, 21 September. The makers have launched the Malayalam movie with a customary pooja held in Kochi.

A Strict Covid-19 Safety Guidelines in Place

Months after pre-production works, the team, in the presence of Mohanlal, was formally launched. The team has planned to shoot indoors for 10 days and the makers have put a strict Covid-19 safety guideline in place for the cast and crew who will be joining the shoot.

Every member who is attending the shoot should undergo the Covid-19 test. The makers want to shoot the movie quickly and release it before Mohanlal's much-awaited Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham hit the screens.

The pictures and videos from the launch have gone viral among the Malayalam audience.

Drishyam 2 Content

The first part was a crime thriller which dealt with how Georgekutty (Mohanlal) smartly protects his family members from going to jail. The brilliant screenplay backed by solid performances from the cast had won the hearts of the audience.

Following the massive success in the Mollywood, it was remade in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages. Except for the Tamil version featuring Kamal Haasan, all the versions turned out to be successful at the box office.

However, the sequel will be a family drama and will not revolve around the crime elements. Ansiba and Esther Anil, who played the roles of his children, are also part of Drishyam 2.

Meena is returning to the project in the role of Mohanlal's wife. Jeethu Joseph is directing the project funded by Antony Perumbavoor.