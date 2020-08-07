Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is a family entertainer set in the rural backdrop. The Tamil superstar will be seen in the dhoti-clad avatar after many years in the Siruthai Siva-directorial in which Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena will be seen in the key roles.

Now, the story of the movie is reportedly out online. The buzz on the social media sites indicate that Meena and Khushbu will be seen as Rajini's cousins in the Tamil movie. In the storyline, they both are eager to marry him, but his character does not wish to disappoint either of them.

Hence, he decided to marry another woman, who will be played by Nayanthara. Keerthy Suresh enacts the role of Rajini-Nayan's daughter in the flick. The drama then shifts towards Meena and Khushbu trying to welcome Keerthy Suresh as their daughter-in-law.

The drama that unfolds thereafter around Keerthy Suresh's wedding in Annaatthe forms the crux of the story. It is interesting to note that the story was written keeping Ajith Kumar in mind.

Shooting Halted

Annaatthe was launched in December 2020. The team has completed its first schedule of shooting. However, the filming was halted after the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak came into effect in March.

The original plan was to release Annaatthe was Diwali 2020. However, it has been pushed to January 2021 to coincide with Pongal celebration.

The Rajinikanth-starrer has Vela Ramamoorthy, Sathish, Soori and others in the cast. The movie has D Imman's music, Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.