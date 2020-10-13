Popular Mollywood actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has resigned from AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), citing derogatory comments made by the association's general secretary Edavela Babu during a recent television program. The actress also demanded the resignation of Edavela Babu.

Edavela Babu's derogatory comments against Bhavana

Recently, it has been reported that AMMA is planning to make a movie like Twenty-Twenty, featuring all major stars in Mollywood. During a television interview in Reporter TV, anchor Nikesh Kumar asked whether Bhavana will be a part of this film.

"Bhavana is now not a member of AMMA. It is impossible to bring back people from the dead. We cannot include people who are not a part of AMMA," replied Babu. As Edavela Babu's remarks went viral on online spaces, Parvathy lashed out at Babu and claimed that his so-called metaphor shows his nauseating attitude.

"Mr Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I'm certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women. I would like to resign from AMMA with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr.Edavela Babu," wrote Parvathy on his Facebook page.

Why Parvathy did not resign from AMMA in 2018?

Following the controversial actress abduction case, Parvathy Thiruvothu remained in AMMA, and she did not resign from AMMA. In her Facebook page, Parvathy wrote that she took that decision to work within a broken system, and thus repairing it.

"In 2018, when my friends resigned from AMMA, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching AMMA General Secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction," added Parvathy.