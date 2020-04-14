Manju Warrier, the lady Superstar of Mollywood has a huge fan following in all nooks of south India; all credit goes to her impeccable portrayal of characters, and the unquestionable charm she oozes on screen. The recent news about the starlet is regarding her upcoming movie where she will share screen space with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

After Dhanush, it is Vijay Sethupathi for Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier had made her Kollywood debut recently with the movie 'Asuran' that starred Dhanush in the lead role. Upon the release of this flick, Manju Warrier's performance garnered critical acclaim, and audiences praised the starlet for her raw acting style.

However, her upcoming movie that will have Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role will be shot in Malayalam. As per reports, RJ Shaan will be directing this movie, and the shooting is expected to go on floors after coronavirus containment. An official confirmation regarding Vijay Sethupathi's involvement in this movie will be made soon by the makers.

It should be noted that Vijay Sethupathi had already made his Mollywood debut with the movie 'Marconi Mathai' that featured Jayaram in the lead role. Even though Marconi Mathai was released amid huge pre-release hype, the film literally bombed at the box-office.

Manju Warrier's miss, Trisha's loss

A few months back, filmmaker C Prem Kumar had revealed that Manju Warrier was his first choice to play the female lead in '96'. However, the director did not get a chance to narrate the story to the Mollywood superstar, and finally, he roped in Trisha Krishnan to play this role. Interestingly, 96 also had Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, and the film was a huge critical and commercial success.

Manju Warrier is now awaiting the release of her new movie 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'. The film is directed by Priyadarshan, and Mohanlal will be seen playing the title role in this movie. 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' was originally slated for a theatrical release on March 26, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers were compelled to postpone its release.