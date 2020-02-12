Manju Warrier, the lady Superstar of South Indian film industry is now awaiting the release of her new movie 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' that stars none other than Complete Actor Mohanlal in the lead role. Recently, several online portals had reported that Manju will be soon sharing screen space with Superstar Rajinikanth in her next.

Is Manju Warrier acting with Rajinikanth?

In a recent interaction with Radio Mango, Manju Warrier revealed that nobody from a Rajinikanth has approached her to do a role in the Superstar's movie.

"I also heard the news that I have been roped in to play a crucial role in a Rajinikanth movie. However, until now, nobody has contacted me officially. Until this moment, this is a piece of fake news. I really don't know how these kinds of news are popping up on the internet. I don't know whether the makers of this movie are seriously considering it," said Manju Warrier.

The actress also added that she doesn't know whether this offer will also go away like the one in '96'.

"I really don't know whether I will face the same fate as the one in 96. Actually, the makers of '96' apparently tried their best to narrate the story to me. However, they did not get a chance to do this, and I came to know about this during an award ceremony. And by the time, the film's was released, and was getting rave reviews," added Manju.

Manju Warrier waiting for the release of Santosh Sivan movie

Another movie of Manju Warrier which is awaiting its theatrical release is 'Jack and Jill' directed by acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan. The film is expected to be a high-voltage thriller, and it also stars Kalidas Jayaram in another prominent role. 'Jack and Jill' is expected to have its theatrical release in April 2020.

Manju Warrier has also apparently signed a new movie named 'Priest' which stars megastar Mammootty in the lead role. It should be noted that this is for the first time Manju is sharing screen space with the megastar.