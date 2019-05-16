Manju Warrier, the Lady Superstar in Mollywood, is currently enjoying the success of her latest movie 'Lucifer'. The versatile actress is now busy with the works of her new movie Jack N Jill and sources revealed that this will be a sci-fi thriller.

Jack N Jill is being directed by acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan. It should be noted that this upcoming movie marks the comeback of the ace cinematographer as a director in Mollywood after 2011 period drama Urumi that featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Genelia in lead roles.

Kalidas Jayaram will be playing a crucial role in Jack N Jill. The supporting star cast in the movie includes Suraj Venjarammoodu, Nedumudi Venu, Ramesh Pisharody and Basil Joseph.

As per the latest updates, the makers are planning to release Jack N Jill in Tamil and Malayalam. It was previously reported that Aditi Balan, who made a memorable debut in the acclaimed flick Aruvi, is also playing a crucial role. However, Aditi has clarified that she has not been approached yet.

Apart from directing the movie, Santosh Sivan will be handling cinematography. In the meantime, he will be also cranking the camera for Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss movie Darbar.

Jack N Jill is bankrolled by Lensman Studios, a Dubai-based company.

On the other hand, Manju Warrier will be also seen playing crucial roles in Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham and Tamil movie Asuran. Mohanlal is playing the lead role in Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, while Asuran has none other than Dhanush playing the title role.

Asuran also marks the Tamil debut of Manju Warrier and expectations surrounding the movie was recently spiked when the first look poster was released.