Mohanlal, popularly known as the complete actor in Indian cinema has once again proved that he is the indisputable superstar in the industry, as his latest movie 'Lucifer' has crossed the elite 200 crore mark worldwide. The news was confirmed by producer Antony Perumbavoor on his official Facebook page.

By achieving this feat, 'Lucifer' has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of Mollywood, and in this course, it shattered the collection records of 'Pulimurugan'. It should be noted that 'Pulimurugan' was the first Rs 100 crore movie in Mollywood, and at the end of its theatrical run, it had collected more than Rs 165 crore worldwide.

In the meantime, Amazon Prime Video has released 'Lucifer' on May 16, 2019, for its subscribers. It was earlier reported that the online streaming giant had bought the internet rights of 'Lucifer' for Rs 13 crore. However, within hours after its release on Amazon Prime Video, piracy website Tamilrockers has also released the pirated version of 'Lucifer' on internet.

'Lucifer' is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film featured Mohanlal in the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a daring politician based in South Kerala. The clutches of Stephen are not solely limited in Kerala, and in the underworld, he is Abram Qureshi, an alleged gold smuggler who has connections with some global powerhouses.

Apart from Mohanlal, 'Lucifer' also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajon, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Saniya Iyappan in other prominent roles.

After the release of 'Lucifer', fans of Mohanlal had requested Prithviraj Sukumaran and scriptwriter Murali Gopy to make a sequel to 'Lucifer'. Later, in an exclusive interview with the International Business Times, India, Murali Gopy confirmed that 'Lucifer' is a movie which is designed as a franchise.

"Lucifer is definitely designed as a franchise, and it is very evident from its structure and progression that it is one. I will abstain myself here from giving you any further leads," said Murali Gopy.