A group of tribals from Wayanad in Kerala have said that they will protest outside the house of Manju Warrier, the lady Superstar of Mollywood, in Thrissur for failing to keep her promises. Around 18 months back, Manju Warrier had promised that she would get 57 houses constructed for poor families living in Wayanad's Parakkuni Colony.

The actress had also spoken with the district officials to plan the design of the project. However, people in the tribal colony claim that no work has been started yet. They also complain that they are not getting any other help from the government.

In a recent press conference, the tribal leaders had said that Manju Warrier's failure in fulfilling her words have compelled them to start an open protest. They also added that the initial stage of the protest will be carried out on February 13 in front of Manju's house in Thrissur.

A couple of days back, Superstar Suresh Gopi had inaugurated a house for a family in Ambedkar Colony, Govindapuram. The actor had promised to give a house to the family around a year back, and within the timeline, he handed over the keys by spending his money.

The act from Suresh Gopi received a positive response across Kerala, and people lauded the actor for fulfilling his promise without any delay.

In the acting front, Manju Warrier is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'Lucifer', which has Mohanlal in the lead role. The film marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran and also has Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, and Kalabhavan Shajon in prominent roles.