Trisha Krishnan's role of Vijay Sethupathi's lover in superhit movie 96 came under a lot of appreciation despite winning a lot of awards, but one would be surprised to know that she was not the first choice to play the female lead.

The interesting bit of news has been revealed by the person, who was considered before Trisha Krishnan was approached. Well, it is none other than Manju Warrier, who was the first choice for the female lead.

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who made her debut in Kollywood with Dhanush's Asuran, has claimed that she had many offers to make her debut in Tamil films earlier, but she could not accept any movie for one or the other reason.

Manju Warrier adds that Prem Kumar, the director of 96, had her in mind to play the role, but he could not approach her. Thus the role went for Trisha.

However, she is happy for Trisha Krishnan and showered good words about her performance in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer.

96 was one of the biggest success at the box office in 2018. The simple story backed by the solid performances of the lead actors impressed the viewers. The film was remade in Kannada with the title 99 (starring Ganesh and Bhavana) and the Telugu remake (starring Sharwanand and Samantha) is in the making.

On the other hand, Manju Warrier's performance in Asuran has garnered good response from the Tamil audience.