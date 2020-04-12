Mohanlal, the most versatile actor of Mollywood initially forayed into the Telugu film industry through the movie 'Gandeevam' that starred Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.

In the film, Mohanlal appeared in a song sequence, and his performance in this cameo role received positive acclaim from all corners. After several years of hiatus, Mohanlal again acted in Tollywood in the movie 'Manamantha' which was released in 2016.

Later, Mohanlal shared screen space with Jr NTR in the film 'Janata Garage'. The film, upon its release, received positive reviews from all corners and emerged as a huge hit at the box-office. The success of 'Janata Garage' also played a crucial role in elevating the stardom of Mohanlal in Tollywood.

Is Mohanlal acting in SS Rajamouli's RRR?

Now, recent reports suggest that Mohanlal may be doing a cameo role in SS Rajamouli's mega-budget movie 'RRR'. As per a report published in The Hans India, Rajamouli has apparently approached Mohanlal to do a crucial cameo in this movie, and the actor has apparently given a positive nod.

However, neither the makers nor the director has given an official confirmation regarding Mohanlal's involvement in 'RRR'.

RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is expected to be an epic action flick that stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles. This film will be a fictional story that revolves around the life of Indian freedom fighters. A promotional teaser of this movie was released recently, and it had succeeded in impressing audiences and critics.

Mohanlal awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

On the other hand, Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' directed by national award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Suneil Shetty, Prabhu Ganesan, Keerthy Suresh, and Pranav Mohanlal in other prominent roles.

The film was originally scheduled to release on March 26. However, due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, the makers have postponed the release of this movie.