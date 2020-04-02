On April 01, 2020, a man named Sameer shared a post on Facebook claiming that Mollywood Superstar Mohanlal has died due to coronavirus infection. The social media user also shared an image of the actor from a movie in which he was lying down dead.

Police to take strict actions

The Facebook post of the actor soon went viral, and social media users urged Kerala police to take strict actions against the person who spread this hoax message. The official Facebook page of Kerala police is now loaded with requests asking officials to nab the culprit as soon as possible.

Kerala Police has now revealed that a case will be charged against Sameer who has spread this hoax death news image.

After checking the social media profile of Sameer, we came to know that the man is an ardent fan of Mammootty, and blind fanship might have made the user post such an image on Facebook.

Kairali news trying to deviate the angle

In the meantime, a news report published in Kairali News has claimed that it is Rajith Kumar fans who spread the hoax image of Mohanlal's death on the internet. It should be noted that Mohanlal had received widespread criticism over Rajith Kumar's elimination in the recent edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam show.

As the news report of Kairali news surfaced online, Mohanlal fans strongly started reacting, and they argued that the channel is trying to protect fans of Mammootty who did this act. Interestingly, Kairali TV is owned by Malayalam communications, and Mammootty is this company's chairman.

Mohanlal fans are now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' directed by Priyadarshan. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers were compelled to postpone the release of this flick.