Rocking Star Yash has earned fans from across the country. His KGF: Chapter 1 was well-recognised and respected by film-goers from different languages. And actors too are not an exception.

From Vijay Devarakonda to Nani, many celebrities had given thumbs-up for Yash's performance and KGF: Chapter 1. Now, yet another celebrity has stated that he is keenly looking forward for the release of its second part, while hailing the Rocking Star's down-to-earth attitude.

Dulquer Salmaan and Yash

Well, the celebrity is none other than actor Dulquer Salmaan, son of Mollywood star Mammootty. On his Facebook page, he wrote, "When Kurup met Rocky Bhai ! Such a fine gent. Was a real pleasure to meet you bro. Touched by your kindness and warm hospitality ! Looking forward to meeting you again on our next sched. And waiting for rockstar Rocky bhai in KGF 2 !"

There is no update on where did the two stars meet and had the interaction, but the picture of their union has gone viral. The Dulquer Salmaan's post has got over 44 thousand likes with over 1000 comments. It has to be noted that Mammootty was the special guest for the KGF: Chapter 1 event held in Kerala.

KGF, a Hit in Kerala

KGF: Chapter 1 was released in multiple languages that include Malayalam. The film had done good business in Kerala, but positive word-of-mouth spread for the film once it was out on Amazon Prime and TV.

Coming to the second instalment, the shooting of Yash's latest flick is in progress and it will be wrapped up this month. The Prashanth Neel-directorial is likely to be released in June-July.