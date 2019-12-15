The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, December 14, accused some political parties with "religious fundamentalism and communal intentions" of trying to create a violent situation.

CM Mamata Banerjee also warned that her government would not tolerate any disruption and vandalism and deal strictly with the perpetrators. "Once again I appeal to all not to resort to violence and disturb public order, tranquillity and peace," she said in a statement, where she reiterated her opposition to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"However, we are against any sort of violence and disruption...It must be kept in mind that police stations, railway stations, airports, post offices, government offices, public transport and likes are public property. Vandalising public as well as private property in any form will not be tolerated and will strictly be dealt according to law," the statement read.

Urging those protesting against CAB and NRC to resort to democratic means, she said "Some political parties with religious fundamentalism and communal intentions are deliberately trying to stoke chaos and violence," said Mamata Banerjee.

"I appeal to all not to fall in their trap," she said, calling upon people to "maintain peace and calm".

West Bengal was scalded by escalating violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which spread to more areas on Saturday as mobs torched buses, trains and railway stations, set afire government property and blocked roads and railway tracks, disrupting train and vehicular movements.

