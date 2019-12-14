Tens of thousands of people protested across Karnataka on Friday, December 13 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), an official said on Saturday, December 14. "After Friday prayers, protesters numbering a thousand people expressed their unhappiness against the CAA by giving a memorandum to the Tehsildhar," Kalaburagi police commissioner M.N. Nagraj told IANS.

Kalaburagi

Though Nagraj said there were no serious issues with the protests in Kalaburagi, he said the police are cognizant of the CAA triggered situation and keeping a watch. Nagraj said the protests were lead by Khadija Begum. Similarly, protests were held at Shivamogga, Udupi, Madikeri, Bidar, Chintamani and Bengaluru.

Shivamogga

In Shivamogga, Muslim Muttahida Mahaz lead the protests against the CAA. The protesters gave a memorandum to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind through the office of the deputy commissioner.

Assailing the CAB in Bengaluru city, Lok Tantrik Yuva Janata Dal said it will petition the Supreme Court against the controversial citizenship bill which excluded persecuted Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Chintamani

In Chintamani, many people protested after the Friday prayers and raised slogans against the CAA which ended at the Tehsildar's office.

Bidar

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind members were joined by other organisations in the protest against the act in Bidar. The protesters passed through Ambedkar Circle, Chowbar, Gawan Chowk, Shaha Gunj and presented a petition to the President of India Ram Nath Kovid through the deputy commissioner's office.

Madikeri

Kodagu Muslim Jamaat Union in Madikeri also submitted a memorandum in the additional deputy commissioner's office against the CAA. The protesters asked for the CAA to be scrapped.

Udupi

In Udupi, Zilla Muslim Okkuta organised the protest against the CAA. Maulana Rashid Ahmad Nadvi from the Jamia Majid said both Hindus and Muslims were not happy with the act.