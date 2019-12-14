After United States, now Canada has asked its citizens to avoid "non-essential travel to the northeast in view of the ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Canada embassy issued a travel advisory on Saturday for its citizens requesting them to avoid their trip to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

The embassy has also stated that the internet and mobile communications have been temporarily suspended and transport facilities have also been affected in various parts of the northeast region. People of these states are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment ACT for over a week now. Earlier, the US government also warned its citizens against visiting the northeastern states of India due to the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Tens of thousands of protesters against CAB — which has now become a law, have taken to the streets of northeast since Wednesday, clashing with police and plunging the region into chaos.

Protests in Assam

Meanwhile, Assam continued to be in flames as anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill protesters set ablaze the house of an MLA, torched vehicles and burnt down a circle office as the state government removed two key police officers including the Guwahati Police Commissioner.

The Army conducted flag march in Guwahati, while the authorities extended the suspension of internet services across the state for another 48 hours from 12 noon on Thursday, even as most airlines cancelled flights to and from Dibrugarh and Guwahati, and train movement was halted.

Munna Prasad Gupta was appointed the new Guwahati police chief replacing Deepak Kumar, while state Additional General of Police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwal was also transferred out. In an appeal to the people, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called for maintaining peace and calm.

"I assure the people of Assam full protection to ensure their identity as a whole," Sonowal said in a statement here, urging the masses to "please come forward and create a situation of peace and tranquillity. I hope the people will consider this appeal sensibly," he said.

Officials said protesters set fire to the house of MLA Binod Hazarika in Chabua and went on a rampage torching vehicles and the circle office.